GTA 5 Online Update To Be Released Next Week

Last week, Rockstar has revealed some information regarding the next Grand Theft Auto 5 update. The company has announced that the update will come with a total of 20 new Stunt races in the new Cunning Stunts: Special Vehicle Circuit update, which will be released next Tuesday, on March 14, 2017.
The developer has explained in a Rockstar Newswire post that the upcoming races were custom-made for the Ruiner 2000, Blazer Aqua and Rocket Voltic vehicles, allowing them to use their “unique characteristics and abilities.” At the same time, we remind you that on March 14, 2017 the new Progen GP1 will be released.
Rockstar confirmed that a number of bonuses for GTA Online are now live, including 25% off executive garages and executive offices. There are also discounts available on special vehicles, even if more details have not been provided by the company.
To make things even better, players can now earn double RP and GTA$ in GTA Online’s special vehicle missions, while associates and bodyguards will receive double GTA$ for the duration of this promo, which will end on March 13, 2017.
Rockstar will also come with a new set of adversary modes in the GTA 5 Online during this Spring, including one that’s called Ressurection, which the company claims to be a “gallows humor take on dodgeball”. In addition, a homage to old-school 2D GTA will be released and it will be named “Top Down”.
We remind you that the GTA 5 has been released three years ago, but the online version of the game still attracts many new players. This is probably one of the main reasons why the company is not rushing with the GTA 6, as they are still making some good money with the good old GTA 5.
Are you playing GTA 5 on your PC or console? Tell us your thoughts about the online version of the game!