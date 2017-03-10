Minecraft Pocket Edition 1.0.4 Update Download Available with New Skins and Villager Trading

Minecraft is desperately trying to implement their features which are to be found on desktops and consoles to their mobile game as the saga of Minecraft Pocket Edition continues with yet another important update which brings a whole lot of new and interesting features to the table.
The latest update which was entitled 1.0.4 brings some NPC villager trading stalls to the game as well as some interesting set of skins in order for Biome Settlers to become more appealing. Other features were also added to the game in terms of tweaking the game to operate smoother and some interface adjustments for some tidying up the game.
The update is available for download on the Play Store and it should take a day or two for it to be made available on various devices such as smartphones and tablets. The trading system which is to be found in Minecraft Pocket Edition’s villager functions very much the same like any other role playing game as players will now be able to trade with specific characters in order for them to receive goods for money. It also works the other way around as a lot of villagers have gotten the ability to specialize in particular resources.
Not only will this update organize things more but it will also comes with a lot of options in terms of unlocking as the player trades more and gains some much needed reputation with specific merchants. There are a set of rules to be followed regarding which villager can sell which resource and they can prove out to be complex as players will have to learn them by heart in order to make the game experience smoother and more desirable.
The Strangers skin pack looks a little bit like a Halloween theme as it is inspired from some horror movies for those blocky settlers. The whole skin pack is available to be purchased from within the game and players who want to customize them are expected to give away around $2 for the specific set of skins.