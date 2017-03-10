Samsung Galaxy Book vs. Microsoft Surface Pro 4 – Which One is Better?

When it comes to hybrid computing solutions, there is no denying that Microsoft is on top of its game. Ever since it launched the now infamous Surface line of hybrid laptops/tablets, it has been leading that specific market. Actually, it pretty much invented that market. Now, there are numerous manufacturers that look to emulate the success of Microsoft’s Surface devices, and many are getting close thanks to the great devices they put out themselves.

One of the new announced hybrids which will be looking to give Microsoft a run for its money is the Galaxy Book, a 2-in-1 device made by Samsung. While Samsung has a stronger smartphone game, there’s nothing stopping the Korean manufacturer from achieving greatness in the hybrid sector as well. Curious enough, the Galaxy Book runs on Windows 10, making it a direct competitor of Microsoft’s offerings. Does it pack enough of a punch though? Let’s find out as we compare the specs that come with the new Galaxy device and Microsoft’s Surface Pro 4.

Samsung Galaxy Book

This device comes with a Super AMOLED 12 inch screen which displays a 2160 x 1440 resolution;

It features a Core i5 processor from Intel, clocked at 3.1 GHz;

There are 4 GB and 8 GB RAM models, and a maximum of 256 GB of internal storage;

There are also two cameras, a 13 MP shooter on the rear and a 5 MP lens in the front.

Microsoft Surface Pro 4

It comes with a 12.3 inch display that offers a 2736 x 1824 resolution;

The processor is a Core i7 chip from Intel;

Microsoft packed 16 GB of RAM in the device, as well as 512 GB of internal storage;

The rear panel features a camera that comes with 8 MP.

There are more specifications that can be compared such as connectivity performance or battery life, but if you take a look at these features, you can draw that initial line which lets you know how to go about choosing one of these hybrids over the other. It is pretty obvious that despite Samsung’s efforts, the Surface Pro 4 comes with better specs that just take the cake by a little.