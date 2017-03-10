Samsung Galaxy S,6 and Galaxy S6 Edge Scheduled to Receive Android 7.0 Nougat

Google’s Android distribution chart is the object of interest of many smartphone users who have their devices running on Android judging by the fact that just a handful of devices are actually running it. When taking into account that the newest version of the most popular operating system on mobile devices was officially introduced in late August last year, it is only found on 2.8 percent of devices.

People should take into consideration the fact that things are constantly improving in terms of Android OS and they are trying to bring the most popular version which is packed full of interesting features to other handsets as well. The smartphone market is always improving and competition grows more and fiercer as years go buy.

The South Korean tech giant Samsung is constantly trying to improve their handsets and they have started to roll out software update to bring Android 7.0 Nougat to other handsets which have premium status. Another interesting plan to develop their devices is the fact that some older devices are receiving the same update treatment.

The Samsung Galaxy S7 and Edge variant have received their Android Nougat update somewhere in January and they have announced the update of Samsung Galaxy S6 and S6 Edge to be implemented sometime soon.

According to some reports, the Korean tech giant is going to first update handsets for users who are based in Germany and Switzerland whilst others are going to receive the same treatment the following weeks. A number of markets are going to receive the Nougat update and will also include the security update which was scheduled for February.

The update will be offered over the air automatically and comes at around 1.3GB in size. One has to make sure that he or she has a stable internet connection and enough storage space to accept the update. If the update fails to arrive, it can be manually installed within the about device section and install it without having to encountered any obstacles.