Samsung Galaxy S8 vs. Nokia New Models – Which one Wins the Battle?

The Mobile World Congress has shown us the true potential of some manufacturers and the guys from HMD Global who are behind the Finnish brand Nokia’s comeback have unveiled some amazing handsets which range from the classic brought to life Nokia 3310 revamp to the launch of three other devices named Nokia 3, 5 and respectively 6.

Rumor has it however that the tech manufacturer is going to launch two new handsets in June this year and would rival with the potent Samsung Galaxy S8 in terms of design, features, specs and build quality. In addition to these three new handsets, Nokia is surely plotting its way towards coming back on the top smartphone manufacturer status.

People in the tech industry believe that these two brand new Nokia handsets are going to sport Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 835 processor which is encountered on the Samsung Galaxy S8. Not only will it come with some amazing computing power but it is said to come with 6GB of RAM.

The handset is believed to feature a dual-camera construction which is more and more frequent on premium devices and could potentially come with an all-metal body construction. Display wise, the handset will most likely come with a dual-edge curved screen in order to stay competitive on the market which seems to enjoy more and more devices with a curved screen.

This information should always be taken with a grain of salt as the device manufacturer HMD Global is working on four different devices as we speak and they might get their hands full with the launch of two other premium-level devices this summer.

Should these devices prove out to be the real deal, there are some amazing reports to making them an amazing release which is due to happen in June. Judging by the fact that the technology is constantly evolving, Nokia need to come with something amazing in order for them to ensure they receive the top sport in terms of device manufacturers. Samsung and Apple will surely get their run for their money if the Finnish company plans to launch an amazing device.