Viber To Receive Secret Chats Feature Later This Week

Viber is without any doubts one of the most popular cross-platform messaging applications out there. The company has recently introduced a new feature to the application, which allows users to set time-limits for how long a video or photo will be visible inside a conversation.
Viber will also receive a new “Secret Chats” feature later this week, which will bring a plus of privacy to the chats. This new feature will prevent screenshots and at the same time it will allow messages or videos to delete themselves after a period of time.
If you are using Snapchat then you already have an idea about the new feature that will be soon added to the Viber application. When you send a video or photo, you will be able to assign a time limit after which it will automatically delete itself.
At the same time, if the recipient tries to take a screenshot, you will get notified, but due to the iOS limitations, this option will function only for owners of Android OS devices.
When it comes to “Secret Chats”, things get even nicer, as you will be able to enable an entire conversation to delete itself after a select period of time. Keep in mind that you will be able to enable this feature on both one-on-one conversations, but also on a group chat.
It is good to know that the “Secret Chats” feature will be released for Viber application on Android OS and iOS later this week. Unfortunately, it is not yet sure when exactly the developers will release the mentioned features to the Viber application, but since it’s already Friday, we think that there are high chances that they will be added today or tomorrow.
Are you using the Viber application on your iOS or Android device? Tell us your thoughts about it!