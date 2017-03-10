WhatsApp 2.17.95 Update Available with New Fixes and Features

WhatsApp has currently over 1 billion monthly active users, which makes it one of the most popular mobile messaging applications out there. In order to keep the application on the top, the developers need to update it frequently in order to fix the issues that they find or to bring new features and options.

Today we will talk about the latest WhatsApp BETA version that has been released for smartphones that run on Android OS. First of all, we have to mention that the new WhatsApp BETA version is 2.17.95 and it can be downloaded and installed on your Android smartphone directly from the Google Play Store, but we will give tell you how you can do that at the end of this article.

The new WhatsApp 2.17.95 doesn’t come with any new features or options, but instead it fixes some of the bugs and issues that the developers have found in the previous version of the application.

We’ve talked in the previous articles about the “Video Conference” feature that will allow you to make video calls with two or more users at the same time. Unfortunately, the developers have not confirmed that they are working on this new feature yet or if it will ever be added to the application.

WhatsApp 2.17.95: How To Install On Your Android Device

As we’ve told you above, the new WhatsApp 2.17.95 BETA version can be downloaded and installed directly from the official Android store. However, you will firstly have to become a WhatsApp BETA Tester by opening this Google Play Store webpage and tapping on the “BECOME A TESTER” button.

After that, you will just need to open the official Android store application, search for the WhatsApp 2.17.95 BETA and tap the “INSTALL” button to begin the installation process.

