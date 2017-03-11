Adobe Flash Player Version 24.0.0.221 Download Available on All Platforms

A new Flash Player version was released by Adobe Systems about three weeks ago in its bid to introduce security patches to all its products. The latest version, 24.0.0.221, will address vulnerabilities that expose computer systems to attacks from hackers.

Security teams that include Microsoft, Google, Trend Micro and Palo Alto Networks were the ones to discover these vulnerabilities. The bug and vulnerability fixes will address heap buffer overflow, memory corruption, integer overflow, type confusion and use-after -free vulnerabilities that can execute codes.

Aside from those with Chrome OS, Linux and Windows, users of Mac who have earlier versions of Flash Player are advised to update to the latest version via the built-in update mechanism. Other sources also offer Adobe Flash Player downloads but users are recommended to only download from trusted website.

Web plug-in safeguards are available in Firefox, Chrome and other web browsers to prevent exposure of the systems to recurrent risks to security. On its part, Safari on macOS Sierra requires user to turn on the plug-in if desired since Flash is deactivated by default.

Meanwhile, users who have opted to enable the option to allow Adobe to install updates will get automatic updates for the software. This also goes for Google Chrome users in which Flash Player will update automatically to the latest version, in this case, version 24.0.0.221. Since last year, Adobe Systems already had 15 Flash Player updates.

Users can also download the update from the Adobe Flash Player Download Center and to check if the browser has already been updated to the latest version, simply go to the Tools menu on “About Google Chrome”.

It can be remembered that in 2010, Steve Jobs became vocal on his take on Flash Player. For the Apple co-founder, the software was the culprit for the frequent crashes on Mac and he found HTML5 more favorable.

Meanwhile, Adobe partner, Microsoft has also released the WhatsApp 2.17.95 update with new fixes and features.