Avast Free Antivirus 2016 vs. AVG AntiVirus Free – Which One is Safer?

If we’re talking about free antivirus on Windows, most likely everybody would recommend Avast, AVG or Avira. However, which one of them should you choose? Let’s have a look at a brief comparison between Avast and AVG. Both of them are actually going to merge and become only one company, but we don’t know yet what this means.

System Resources Use

Regarding the boot time for the Windows OS, while the Avast Free Antivirus was installed, Windows loaded in 28 seconds in average. The same test revealed 33 seconds with AVG AntiVirus Free. Without any antivirus installed, Windows loaded in 20 seconds.

User Interface

The Avast user interface is indeed clear and easy to use. You only have one main action that gets you to Smart Scan, which lets you access all the seven scans: weak passwords, performance, router issues, browser add-ons, outdated software and viruses. The top menu is easy to use, divided into 4 groups: Store, Passwords, Tools and Scan. However, it disappears when you go away from home screen, and you have to click the Menu option.

In comparison, the AVG interface is kind of crowded. Typically, it is green if everything is okay, and red if it doesn’t. The Scan Now button is, however slightly less visible. All in all, Avast seems to be more easy to use.

Translations and Languages

There are lots of languages available on both free antiviruses, but we have to admit that Avast is the winner in this category, with 46 languages, as opposed to AVG, which only offers 22.

Success

Though it’s hard to tell which one of the two is the most successful and popular one, this may be an indicator of how good an antivirus is. For example, Avast claims they are protecting over 230 million people all over the world. At the same time, AVG says they have more than 200 million users, so you might say Avast is more successful.

System Requirements

It works on Windows 10, 8.1, 8, 7, Vista, XP, on a CPU Intel Pentium 4, AMD Athlon 64 or newer, minimum 256 MB RAM and minimum 1.5 GB free space. Meanwhile, AVG only works on Windows 10, 8.1, 8, 7, Vista or XP, it requires at least an Intel Pentium 1.5 GHz CPU, minimum 512 MB RAM on Windows XP or 1024 RAM for the other types it runs on, plus 1.5 GB free space.