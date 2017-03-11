Chrome 57 Build to be Available for Mac, Windows and Linux Operated Devices

The brand new Chrome update which consists in the build 57 is finally ready to be installed on devices which operate on Mac, Windows or Linux and it brings a whole new set of features and interesting additions as well as some security features which should not be neglected.

Desktop users will receive a new grid layout system which allows developers to design them to adjust to various screen sizes. People should keep in mind the fact that these changes are specifically tailored for those who use Chrome on either Android or Chrome OS in order to make sure that they will enjoy a more stable and pleasant experience when browsing the internet.

The interface design has been heavily modified in order to improve responsiveness as the CSS Grid Layout will feature a two-dimensional grid-based layout system which will not only enhance the way in which we surf the web but it will actually come with some stability fixes as it is believed to be much smoother as the previous version.

The Google developers which are behind the Chrome 57 update are stating that users are now able to name elements within a grid and can be adjusted to fit a multiple establishment in either rows or columns. People who are browsing with a lot of tabs at once will not encounter any problems as the added level of control to the browser will make it run better on all devices, irrespective of their screen sizes.

Google has also rolled out some important security fixes, 36 to be more exact. Not only has Google cemented the browsers’ security but they have also added a brand new badge to the URL badge which notifies users when they are on pages which are flagged as being secured from any potential threats.

Version 57 of Google Chrome will also enable its users and admins to install Android kiosk apps in order to gain more control over the browser which is in addition to the apps already existing within Google Chrome.