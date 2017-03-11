Clash of Clans DLC Update Coming to Straighten Things Up

The loyal Clash of Clans players have another reason to be happy now: Supercell is bringing great news! The developers declared that they are working on a massive new DLC that will be arriving soon to the game. The latest upgrade, claimed to be the first one of the Spring Update, is also bringing the balance for changes and fixes.
The game developer confirmed on their official blog that its fans should prepare for something big to arrive soon. They brought the good news together with the list of changes included in the Spring Update. The latest update lets players have more choices, bringing also the troops back into the meta. They also added the Air Defense Level 9 (TH 11), together with decreased costs and time for upgrades for the Air Defense levels between 4 and 8.
The cap for the Wall Level 12 has also increased by 25 (TH 11), which lets players enjoy extra defense for the town halls in level 11. There is an increase in hitpoints for Hog Rider levels 5-7, while Miner only gets a small buff with hitpoint for all the levels. This translates to the fact that you have a higher survival chance for the two units.
Dragon levels 4-6 and P.E.K.K.A. levels 3-5 get an increase as well. The developers also upped the spawning rate, so the skeleton spawns are a bigger threat now. Supercell declared that this update is meant to give some more attention to the underused troops. Moreover, it improves the air game when it comes to TH 11.
On March 8, the team announced that they completed the maintenance break. For whoever doesn’t know, every time they deliver an update, servers are down for a short period of time in order to make way for the additions, namely the Spring Update in this case.