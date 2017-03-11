Clash Royale Team Battle Update comes with New Improvements

After we received a couple of teasers about a possible Team Battle game mode for Clash Royale, the team of developers finally announced today on Radio Royale that it’s happening! Here is all you need to know about the new game mode:
2 vs 2 Battle Format
Both players have their own Cards and Elixir Bars. It’s just like a normal match, just that you’ll play together with a teammate against other 2 people.
Arena width gets expanded
The arena is now 4 tiles wider, which is perfectly plausible if you take into account how many cards will there be on the field. The advantage here goes to the Lava Hound and Balloon cards, since it’s going to be more difficult to try and lure them away with your defense towers.
The King Tower is now shared
Since there are 2 kings who sit on the King Tower, it is now significantly bigger, but this also means that it’s going to have only one health bar that gets shared between the players.
Buffs are shared
The sets of both players who are teammates will share the same buffs when you drop them within the area of your team’s cards.
You can see where your teammate drags their cards from
To take full advantage of the team battle, it is better to coordinate your own deck with that of your teammate before starting the fight.
Elixir level is refilled slower
You will get your Elixir back 85% as fast when you’re in the normal match time, and 70% in overtime.
Team Clan Chests
Every other week you will have the chance to earn Team Clan Chests, which are a great addition, so you’d better start practicing for the team battles!
Even though all these sound great, we don’t know yet when the Team Battle update will be released.