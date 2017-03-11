Horizon Zero Dawn Over 6 Million Copies to be Sold in 2017

It seems that more and more players have decided now to purchase the “Horizon: Zero Dawn” game, which proves to be one of the most successful games that have ever been released exclusively for PlayStation 4.

According to estimations made by SuperData, there will be a minimum of 6 million copies of “Horizon: Zero Daw” that can be purchased before the end of 2017. As we’ve told you above, the game runs only on PlayStation 4 and it is already receiving many good reviews.

Samrat Sharma, senior online producer at Guerrilla Games (the company that has developed the game), has mentioned that the “Horizon: Zero Dawn” was inspired “from the beauty of the Planet Earth.”

In this game, the players are able to create their own post-apocalypse place. They can even change the way the world would look like when nature takes over. Sharma said that that Guerrilla Games had a very talented visual and concept design team that has made this game come together, which will surely please your eyes right after the first minutes of gameplay.

You will notice some awesome “tribalistic” future portrayal in the game and you will be able to use many tools, skills and strategies in order to make sure that Aloy (the character you control) will be able to defeat the mechanized dinosaurs, meerkats and other “evil” characters that it will find.

While playing “Horizon Zero Dawn” you will also encounter various tribes with different cultures and functions. We have to mention that the game might look easy at first, but it gets more and more intense once you get to play it and you will need to have a good strategy while fighting the mechanized beasts.

Are you playing “Horizon: Zero Dawn” on your PlayStation 4? Tell us your thoughts about this game!