Minecraft Pocket Edition Update Download Available With New Features and Fixes

Minecraft is a sandbox video game that has been created by Markus “Notch” Persson and later developed and published by Mojang. Back in 2014, Mojang has been purchased by Microsoft for $2.5 billion and since then, we can say that Minecraft has been owned by the American multinational technology company headquartered in Redmond, Washington.
The Minecraft: Pocket Edition version 1.0.4 comes with NPC villager trading stalls and a new set of skins for everyone that plays this awesome game. At the same time, the new version brings some tweaks and fixes in order to make the game run smoother than before.
We have to mention that the latest Minecraft: Pocket Edition version is already available in the Google Play Store, but keep in mind that it should take a day or two to roll out to your specific tablet or smartphone.
It seems that trading with villagers in Minecraft is almost the same as trading with a NPC in any RPG, where players can trade with specific characters to swap money for goods or vice-versa.
Keep in mind that most villagers will be specialized in one particular resource, but more options will be unlocked as the player gains a better reputation with a specific merchant. In order to increase your reputation with a merchant in Minecraft, you will need to trade as much as you can with it. The Minecraft: Pocket Edition version 1.0.4 also comes with Strangers skin pack and they are available in the in-game store for $2.
We have to mention that the Minecraft: Pocket Edition and Minecraft: Windows 10 are now compliant with the standardized add-on format. In other words, all the available add-ons on your custom servers should still function, as they will be automatically converted to the new format. The add-ons can also be used now to modify music, sound effects and the core user interface.
More new features and options are expected to be released for Minecraft in the near future.
