Moto Z 2017 to be Released Before iPhone 8

Motorola Z is one of the devices expected to drop this year. Yes, that device has been already launched last year, but Motorola is bringing a refresh of the model this year. So what will the 2017 version offer? That question remains unanswered for the most part due to Motorola not spilling the beans completely just yet.

This year’s MWC event held in Barcelona has graced the audience with some information about the upcoming Motorola Moto Z, but no precise details were given about many of its specifications or release date. What we do know, however, is the fact that it will come in a similar form to its predecessor. Why? Because Motorola is seriously betting on the success of its Moto Mods feature, which basically allow users to customize their devices and personalize their experience through a series of Motorola-made accessories or enhancers.

At MWC, an image was shown in which the Motorola device was encased in a gaming controller accessory. That sort of enhancement is being marketed as Moto Mods, and Motorola wants to keep it going so not drastic form changes will occur. The previous model’s screen was 5.5 inches so many believe that will remain the case this year. However, the recent trends of incorporating a bigger screen-to-body ratio mean that we might see a bigger screen in the same sized body.

While Samsung has first dibs on the new Snapdragon 835 processors, it is strongly believed that the new Moto Z device will be arriving with its own Snapdragon 835 SoC chip, thus making it one of the elite devices that sport the latest processing unit from Qualcomm.

It remains to be seen what becomes of Motorola’s latest effort, but the first details seem to be pointing towards a pretty great phone, which will surely challenge the expected top spot holders. Samsung’s Galaxy S8 and Apple’s iPhone 8, as well as a slew of other top tier smartphones will be competing for the public’s favor this year. While staying afloat in that league will be challenging, Moto Z might just be able to pull it off if the rest of its specifications and its non-spec features live up to expectations.