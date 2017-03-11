Nintendo Switch Update – A Quick Intro to the Shockingly Successful New Console

For a very long time, those interested in owning a gaming console had two options at their disposal: They either went for an Xbox from Microsoft or a PlayStation from Sony. Those that preferred a lighter or family oriented experience would have taken Nintendo’s Wii into consideration as well. Other than that, there were portable console which were a good fit for kids and grownups alike, that wanted something they could carry with them and play on the way to school or work.
Now, the world of gaming has been introduced (and completely taken by surprise) by the latest challenger to step into the console arena. The device is called Switch and it is manufactured by Nintendo. Nintendo Switch is certainly a device that you’ve heard of if you spend any time at all reading up on tech, but if you haven’t, you’ve come to the right place.
Nintendo Switch is a console that combines the elements of both portable consoles and your typical “living room couch” gaming experience. The device comes as a box that you plug into your TV and you just play like you would on an Xbox. The innovative part is when you take that box and pull out a smaller, portable console with its own display and attached controls.
The beauty of Switch (and its whole selling point) is the fact that you can Switch (get it?) between home and on the road gaming with extreme ease, without giving anything up. Switch is said to have the hardware capabilities of other top consoles, although there aren’t a lot of games which could help support this theory yet.
This brings us to the game section. There is no point in having a console if you don’t have any games to play. It’s understandable that on release, there aren’t a lot of titles available since third party developers didn’t get a chance to come up with material. But the other consoles have started receiving a steady flow of top quality games, shortly after its release. Switch currently has a major problem with available games, in the sense that it doesn’t have any.
That’s not entirely true, as there are a couple (literally a couple) small games, and one major game. Granted, that one major title is one of the most appreciated games ever to be released. Currently, people are going nuts over The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild. It is considered an amazing game and every review it has gotten so far puts it on a really elitist list of titles that have come out over the years.