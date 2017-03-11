No Man’s Sky Huge Path Finder Update Available with New Improvements

After having been announced earlier this week, now the Hello Games company decided to finally launch a huge new update for No Man’s Sky. It is called the Path Finder update and it brings a whole bunch of new things: a permadeath mode, a specialization system for ship and weapon, new vehicles, base-sharing options, PS4 Pro support and many others.
All the details about the update can be found on the official website of No Man’s sky, and you can also check the announcement video. After the update, No Man’s Sky would look better than it has ever looked on all the PS4 consoles, and this is mainly due to the fact that there are some new graphic features that have been included. Among these you can see:
- HDR mode – for the monitors and TVs that are compatible;
- High accuracy in Ambient Lighting;
- Horizon Based Ambient Occlusion;
- High + Ultra Resolution textures;
- Crepuscular sun rays;
- Better post-processing, including various filter options;
- High contrast lighting effects.
When it comes to specific features for the PS4 Pro, all the players can expect a 4K resolution, and this was the only feature designed specifically for the PS4 which the company announced. Moreover, Hello Games declared that they also optimized the 4K rendering process on computers.
The base-sharing features does exactly what it says: it lets you share your bases over the Internet. This is possible through the Steam Workshop, which is useful for finding and rating bases. Meanwhile, the ship specialization feature splits into 4 categories: Explorer, Hauler, Fighter and Shuttle. Even more so, all the ships in the game now get rated by class (A/ B/ C or S, which is the rarest). You have the option of trading your current ship and get a discount for a new one.