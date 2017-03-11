PS4 Reigns Supreme Over Xbox One In February Sales

There is some exciting news regarding users who own a PlayStation 4 as their device has reigned supreme over Microsoft’s Xbox One yet again. Sony has sure stepped up their game in terms of marketing strategies and Microsoft has come second once again in terms of popularity among console users.

We have to hear an official statement from the guys over at Sony but a representative of the tech giant has announced that their Playstation 4 device topped share within the United States and raked in the first position in terms of sales during the whole month of February.

In their defense, the guys over at Microsoft have announced the fact that Xbox One hours of gameplay have jumped eleven per cent over the last month whilst global unique multiplayer users has received an increase of about thirty-five per cent when comparing the facts and figures to last year.

One of the most important aspects which has led to Xbox One’s growing popularity is the fact that hit-games such as Halo Wars 2, For Honor and the backwards compatibility for Grand Theft Auto IV drove the engagement of people bringing in a lot of hours of play on Xbox One devices in February, as stated by Xbox’s marketing executive Mike Nichols.

The console manufacturers’ battle has been dealt between Sony and Microsoft for a long time but new competitors will arise on the already dominating market in terms of Nintendo getting ready to launch their brand new Nintendo Switch portable console.

Both Microsoft and Sony have to step up their game and come up with better offers, deals and improvements to their consoles if they desire to stay competitive on the market and rumor has it they are continuously working on improving their already popular gaming devices which have had fans thrilled for the last couple of years.

Sony will surely improve this month as there are a whole lot of games scheduled to be release and if they come up with some interesting bundles and offers for fans, they are sure to take the crown over Microsoft yet again.