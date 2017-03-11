PS4 Update 4.50 Update Download Available with New Changes

It seems that the update 4.50 has been finally released by Sony for its PlayStation 4 console. This update has been under testing for quite a while, as it is a major one, which comes with many new features and options.
The update has a size of 339MB and it can be downloaded and installed on your PlayStation 4 console as we speak. We have to mention that you will automatically get notified that a system update is available and you will be advised to install it.
Main Features That PS4 4.50 Comes With
- You can now use a USB storage device, such as an external HDD, to install applications or move them from your PS4’s system storage. In order to select your USB storage devices go to Settings->Devices->USB Storage Devices, select the connected USB storage device and format it. Once it is formatted, you can use the external HDD and install apps and games on it;
- The external HDD needs to support USB 3.0;
- The external HDD needs to have a minimum capacity of 250GB and a maximum capacity of 8TB;
- The quick menu is now more user friendly allowing you to create or join another party much easier than before;
- The notifications have been redesigned and now ALL of them will appear in a single list;
- When you will use Remote Play on Xperia Smartphone, Windows PC or Mac OS you will be able to use the device’s microphone for voice chat in games or in parties;
- The screenshots can now be used to customize the background of your home screen. You can access it by heading to Settings->Themes->Select Themes->Custom;
- You are now able to post screenshots directly to activities;
- You are now able to post animated GIFs to activities and social applications
- Your status will now be as “Mobile” when you sign-in to an application such as the PlayStation App, even when you are away from your PS4 console. In other words, you will be able to communicate with your friends via the mobile app;
- You can now change the party settings from private to public or vice versa after creating the party by accessing Party->Party Settings->Privacy Settings.