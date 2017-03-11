Samsung Galaxy S8 Amazing Design Will Surprise Us

There is less than a month and we will have the chance to enjoy the highly anticipated Galaxy S8 and S8 Plus models. The company announced the unveiling of their next flagship devices on March 29 in New York, where they will be holding a special press conference. Naturally, fans are thrilled and are counting the days until the big event.

However, this isn’t going to be an unveiling like the ones you are used to, since we have been seeing what the Galaxy S8 and the S8 Plus are going to look like several times until now. Even so, it is still a relief to finally see the devices being officially announced and getting closer to the big release.

Of course, the Internet is full of rumors and leaks, and most likely they won’t stop until March 29. The latest leak shows an insight into the amazing designs we will find on the two smartphones. Going back a little, the Samsung Galaxy S6 was the first smartphone made by the company that presented an exquisite premium design, in accordance to its performance and display, not to mention the price.

The S8 will have a bold design that will not feature the home button under the screen anymore. Moreover, the ear speaker and the sensors will be moved together above the display. For these reasons, the size of the bezels has decreased considerably. The curved sides also have no bezels, so you could say that the company is getting closer and closer to their dream of having an 100% display on the front.

Another leaked renders have shown the size of the future devices. The S8 has a 5.8 inches display, and it’s a little bit taller than the iPhone 7, with 4.7 inches on the screen. Meanwhile, the S8 Plus has the same size as the iPhone 7 Plus, but it has a 6.2 inches screen, not 5.5.