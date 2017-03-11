Sims 4 On Campus DLC Update Available Soon

EA keeps releasing more add-ons for The Sims 4, which is the most recent installment of the popular franchise. The next one they are planning to release is the On Campus DLC. Just from the title, you can already tell that its purpose is to allow you to send your Sims to universities, for the sake of their minds and skills.
The school will be coordinated with the future Sims 4 expansion pack, meaning that it will contain the book that will improve individual skills of the Sims. Just like nowadays, if you send your Sim to a university it will also have other side attractions, for example creating new relationships, as we got the chance to find out from an official Reddit post.
Regarding the relationships, The Sims 4: On Campus will allow you to see how well your Sims can interact while being under the guidance of a professor. Among the goals you will not only find getting good grades, but also dealing with bullies, joining organizations and fighting for a certain cause or protest.
At the moment, EA has not announced a release date for the school-themed DLC that is supposed to spice up the game for loyal players. The add-on would bring a new face of the Sims universe for the players. It is the successor of The Sims 4: Vampires DLC, which was released in January this year. This one let players get in touch with the supernatural world, bringing to life unique stories and possibilities. Perhaps the most appreciated feature was the fact that your characters could live forever with this DLC.
Other expansions that would supposedly arrive in the near future suggest that the developers will make the pets more important. This is somewhat good news since there is no word about the next installment in the series, The Sims 5.
No Comments