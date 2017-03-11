Xbox Project Scorpio Available in the Microsoft Store

Microsoft has already started to prepare for the release of the “most powerful console ever made” and it has already added it in a pre-order listing on the Microsoft store.

Unfortunately, the company doesn’t want to provide us any additional information about this upcoming console. You will be able to sign-up for email notifications when the device will become available, but nothing else.

Keep in mind that the American multinational technology company headquartered in Redmond, Washington, will be present at the E3 2017, where it will reveal some details regarding the Xbox Project Scorpio. The annual event will be held in Los Angeles during June 14-16, 2017.

According to reports, the Project Scorpio console will come with native 4K gaming, which is far beyond than what PS4 Pro is able to do. At the same time, the Project Scorpio console will be able to support all games that have been released for the Xbox One. Unfortunately, it is not yet sure if Project Scorpio will be able to run the exclusively titles that have been released for the Xbox One.

We remind you that Microsoft has recently confirmed that it will bring mixed reality experiences to the Project Scorpion, Xbox One and Windows 10.

Aaron Greenberg, the Xbox head of games marketing, said that “we think the future is without console generations. We think that the ability to build a library, a community, to be able to iterate with the hardware – we’re making a pretty big bet on that with Project Scorpio.”

And yeah, we have to agree with him, because Microsoft is betting quite much on its Project Scorpion, which, hopefully, it will finally convince some gamers to purchase this console instead of Sony’s PS4 Pro.

Do you think Microsoft will be able to make some gamers ditch their PS4 Pro for the Project Scorpio?