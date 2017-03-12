Firefox Best Tricks Which You Can Use

Firefox is a very popular open-source browser that’s available for both desktop PCs and mobile devices. Today we will talk about some tricks that you can use while surfing the internet with Firefox on your PC.

Keyboard Shortcuts

Shortcuts makes you move very fast while surfing the internet with Firefox. Instead of accessing the menu to make a particular action, you can use a combination of keys. Here are some keyboard shortcuts that you can use on Firefox:

Space bar: scroll down the webpage;

Shift-Spacebar: scroll up the webpage;

Ctrl+F: Find;

Alt+N: Find next;

Ctrl+T: New Tab;

Ctrl+Shift+P: New incognito window;

Ctrl+D: Bookmark a webpage;

Ctrl+K: Go to search box;

Ctrl+L: Go to address bar;

Ctrl+-: Decrease text size;

Ctrl+=: Increase text size;

Ctrl-W: Close Tab.

Auto-Complete

As most of you already know, when you type a word in the address bar on Firefox, you will get redirected to Google search engine where it will automatically search for that specific word. However, you can add “www” and “.com” on the specific word by pressing Control+Enter.

Deleting Items From The Address Bar History

Firefox has the ability to automatically show the previous websites that you’ve visited. However, you can also delete some of the URLs that you’ve visited by doing the following:

Head to the Firefox address bar and type the address that you want to remove from the history;

Start writing the address;

Once you see it use the down-arrow to go down to address and press the “DELETE” button.

Using about:config

This is a very important tool that everyone should know about. By writing “about:config” in the Firefox address bar you will get to the main configuration screen, where you are able to modify the configuration of your browser.

Limit RAM Usage

Firefox is well known for a browser that uses a lot of RAM. This is the reason whyy you should go to “about:config” and search for “browser.cache”. After that, select “browser.cache.disk.capacity”, which is set to 50000, but you can lower it depending on how much RAM you want to allow the browser to use. You can try 15000 if you have only 512MB or 1GB of RAM.