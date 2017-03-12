Gmail Add-ons and How Easy it will be to use Them in the Future

Gmail add-ons are very useful for adding quick access to the tools that you would usually have to leave the email application to launch.
During the Cloud Next conference, Google has announced that it will change how you will be able to access those features. Currently, the Gmail third-party add-ons are installed via a browser extension, but soon enough, users will be able to browse and activate them just like any additional tool that you can enable from other Google apps such as Sheets or Docs.
The big search engine company has released a developer preview of Gmail where it added a new functionality that is offering access to whatever the add-on is available on Gmail across desktop, iOS and Android OS.
In other words, you will just need to install the add-on once and, after that, it will be available when you are in the office or when you need to complete a task from your mobile handset. Keep in mind that these browser extensions that you may already be using don’t really translate to the standalone Gmail apps.
Google claims that the users will be able to install add-ons from the G Suite Marketplace sometime later this year. The big search engine company is already working with other companies to develop a few integrations that will be business-focused. For example, QuickBooks will be able to ask and gain access to SalesForce contacts.
Unfortunately, this will not be so exciting for regular Gmail users, as there are very low chances that some tools developed for consumers will be released soon, and it’s not sure when they will be ready.
Are you using Gmail add-on on your desktop PC, Android or iOS device? Tell us your thoughts about the changes that the big search engine company wants to bring to this popular email service!