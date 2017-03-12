Google Drive Features Surface – As Well as Gmail Enhancement Add-ons

There is a lot going on for Google Drive as of recently, thanks to the new business-oriented features that have been introduced to the platform. While Google Drive was a good tool for enterprises before, it is now even better as it has specialized tools that help conduct enterprise level tasks that facilitate business overall.

To start things off, Google purchased a GSuite tool that will facilitate business migration over to Google Drive. The tool is called AppBridge and it will be helping enterprises mass transfer and reposition data efficiently.

The new File Stream feature will give enterprise employees the capability of accessing files swiftly without getting bogged down in sync problems. Additionally, it is done through cloud, meaning that computer hard drives won’t take as hard of a stress hit through these sometimes demanding processes.

Within an organization, different members have different clearance levels i.e. more or less permissions and access to different files or parts of company data. Managing these for every member can become a tedious task, especially in an organization where new members pop up frequently. The new Team Drives feature will let enterprises sort these out very easily and efficiently.

Quick Access is a sort of information hub where users can easily see all the important information they are after. This includes details about meetings and when they will take place, who is attending or which files are being accesses by whom. All these things make up for valuable information that can help members take decisions on the fly in an efficient manner.

Google Vault for Drive is what you might expect it to be, and that is a way to keep information safe within a company. The new feature allows users to safely guard information as well as data and functions provided by the other newly implemented features.

Later in 2017, Google will also allow users to use the G Suite store to get add-ons for Gmail. This will further improve the functionality and efficiency of Gmail, and help it set itself even more apart from competitors.