Half-Life 3 and why it’s been almost 10 years since it was promised

Hlaf-Life is one of the game franchises that have left a deep mark in most gamers’ childhood. For nearly a decade, the subject of Half-Life 3 has been debated, speculated and then debated some more, ultimately resulting in pretty much nothing happening. Along the way, developer Valve had made some remarks that teased the community thus keeping hope alive. Beyond the frustration or disappointment, many gamers are now wondering just what happened to Half-Life 3, and why Valve never made a game that was probably more anticipated than anything else in the industry at one point (actually, several points).
While even today, the release of Half-Life 3 would be met with sheer excitement, many now agree that Valve must’ve seen the game as a costly production that wouldn’t have returned profit. Making a full-scale game (especially today) is not only hard, but very, very expensive. The cost of the production might have been the prime reason for which the game never took off, although the building blocks of the projects are likely stored away somewhere.
The easiest way to break something is from within. Not saying that Valve is broken, but internal disputes definitely affected the releases and actions of the company. It wouldn’t be farfetched to assume that Valve shut down Half-Life 3 because of arguments on the inside.
Have you ever watched a movie trilogy and even though the last part was great, it didn’t touch home because they replaced the main actor? Something similar might have been the reason behind Half-Life 3 going from “upcoming title” to “urban myth”. The main game writer, Marc Laidlaw, has retired. This means that a HF 3 title would go on without a primary source of content and direction. That might have been a risky journey Valve wasn’t willing to take.
Although we might get a HF 3 game sometime in the future, it’s not going to be the same. Despite how good it will be, it might be too late and people would have stopped carrying. That being said, HF 3 could be a future GOTY (Game of the Year), but it wouldn’t be the HF3 fans have been eagerly expecting.