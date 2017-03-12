Kingdom Hearts 3 Expected Release Date and More

Square Enix is preparing to release Final Fantasy 7 Remake, but at the same time, it is developing a new game called Kingdom Hearts 3.
Unfortunately, there is not much information about the upcoming Kingdom Hearts 3 and this is the reason why Tetsuya Nomura, Square Enix Director, has finally shared some details about the upcoming game.
First of all, Nomura mentioned that there will be some transformations that they would expect from Keyblades, which is the main weapon in the game. According to the Square Enix Director, the Keyblades will come with two kinds of transformation patterns.
One of the forms will be a pair of crossbows for each hand and a bazooka and the other one will have the form of a tank and shield. However, this doesn’t mean that the weapon will come with only two transformations, as the developer will most likely bring more combinations to it.
When it comes to the release date of Kingdom Hearts 3, reports are suggesting that the game will hit the stores sometimes in December 2017 or early 2018, but this has not been confirmed by the developing company.
Below you can see the Kingdom Hearts 3 Trailer that has been released back in 2015 at the E3 event.
Final Fantasy 7 Remake: Details
At the same time, Nomura has shared some information regarding the upcoming Final Fantasy 7 Remake. He talked about the Guardian Scorpion battle that the fans were able to preview.
Nomura said that the player had to switch between Cloud and Barret. So, if Cloud was not able to reach the target, the player was forced to switch with Barret. This way, the game becomes more strategic, as you will need to think which character is able to counter a particular creature.
Tell us your thoughts about the upcoming Kingdom Hearts 3 and Final Fantasy 7 Remake that the Square Enix developer company is working on!