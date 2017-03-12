Nintendo Switch First Impressions and Thoughts

If you are one of the people who already has joint pain from testing the Nintendo Switch so much these days, then you must have one or two impressions formed. Truth be told, as most consoles upon release, the Switch does have indeed some hardware problems. However, up until now we don’t have enough information to realize how widespread these issues are.

On the other hand, the console’s issues are also increasing because they have more basic actions now: now you don’t just stay on the couch and play the video game, but you have to switch between the various modes, to match the Joy-Cons separately or together, to transform them into halves of one controller etc.

The impression when playing Breath of the Wild is quite positive. The resolution is sharp and clean, you can control it smoothly and the framerate doesn’t slow down. Some say it’s the best experience with a handheld console since The Room game on iPad.

Everybody who tested it and expressed their opinion agreed that there isn’t anything on the market to rival it yet and that it’s truly a unique and special experience. Moreover, many said that they appreciate the professionalism invested in it, but the only minus here would be the fact that their library is quite poor.

Because there is no serious local multiplayer library, it’s hard to test the Tabletop mode properly. There are still some flaws in there, namely the fact that you are not allowed to charge the system when it’s active. It’s still a nice idea, and many users declared themselves curious to try that feature out. This is also one of their main advantages, that it offers you a feature you can’t really experience with any other device currently on the market right now.