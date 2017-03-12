Samsung Galaxy S7 Edge vs. Galaxy S8 – Big Enough Upgrade to Justify the Price?

This is an opportune time to be in the market for a new smartphone, simply because you are in the middle of a wide collection of pertinent devices. Half of them are the juggernauts of last year which are still very good now, and the other half are the new devices, freshly announced and released in some cases.

Samsung is one of the top manufacturers and if you’re looking for quality devices, you will probably end up in their backyward at some point. That being said, the Galaxy S7 Edge is a handset that got great feedback upon its launch. Now, the Korean phone maker is preparing to launch the Galaxy S8. It’s understanding how people could get confused as to which is the best option. In this article are going to look at which device could be a better fit for you, and if the newcomer is worth the extra bucks or can the S7 Edge still make you happy.

Display

Samsung Galaxy S7 Edge is a handset that comes with a 5.5 inch display and AMOLED technology. On the other hand, there are rumors that the S8 might be coming along with an even bigger display. There are talks about measurements between 5.8 inches and 6.2 inches, which is pretty huge. It would also use AMOLED and a bigger screen-to-body ratio, meaning that the phone will be comfortable to hold despite having a larger screen.

Processing power

The Galaxy S7 Edge hosts a powerful Snapdragon 835 processing unit. While that might have been top quality at on point, it is now topped by the S8 chip. Qualcomm’s latest Snapdragon 835 processor is not only better than what the S7 Edge offers, but also better than any other smartphone at the moment since Samsung has dibs on the chip.

Price

This is one of the most important aspects for a lot of people. This can also settle which device users buy, depending on what they can afford. The Gaalxy S7 Edge has a trmeendous advantage here by being an older device. Yes, that’s an advantage, because its price has gone down considerably. You can find the handset for about $780 but there are deals that cut over $100 from the base price.

The Galaxy S8 will be a titan in both performance and price. It is expected that Samsung is going to put a price tag of around $975, so if that’s not the kind of money you are able or willing to spend on a phone, then your decision is rather simple.