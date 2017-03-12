Tera Is Finally Coming To PS4 And Xbox One

Tera is a 3D fantasy themed massively multiplayer online role-playing game (MMORPG) that has been developed by Bluehole Inc. and published by En Masse Entertainment back in 2011 in Korea and Japan and in 2012 in North America and Europe. In February 2013, the game has been renamed to “Tera: Rising”, as a free-to-play model.

Well, today we have some good news for both PlayStation 4 and Xbox One owners, as Tera video-game is finally coming to these two consoles. As expected, the game will come as a free-to-play model, which means that you will not need to pay anything in order to play it on your console.

Unfortunately, En Masse Entertainment has not mentioned when exactly the game will be released for the two mentioned consoles, but it said that this will happen “later this year.”

We have to mention that even if the game has not changed much since it was released, still, it will be a fresh air for the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One owners. In addition, the game comes with an action-oriented combat, which makes it perfect for consoles. We’re pretty sure that anyone who was not able to play this game on PC will enjoy playing it on their console.

The game comes with a unique fantasy setting, the action is awesome and even if one of the player races looks a little strange (a preteen girl with animal ears and tails), we’re pretty sure that many gamers will end up adoring her.

Sam Kim, the En Masse Entertainment CEO, has mentioned that in the past five years, Tera video-game has been fantastic and that many new players have started playing it on PC. Kim added that they think that the game will have a big impact on the consoles and that many players will get used to Tera very fast.

We have to mention that En Masse Entertainment will be at the Pax East event, which will take place during March 11-12, 2017, in Boston, Massachusetts, where they will chat with people regarding this game.

You can already sign-up for the upcoming console BETA version of Tera game as we speak. Just search on Google for “Tera consolebeta” and you will be able to get a direct link to the webpage.