Adobe Flash Player New Security Update

On March 14, Adobe Flash Player users would receive a new security update instead of the February patches. This is because Microsoft has engaged to its earlier plan to defer and deliver the updates at a later date even if the security patches are now available.

On February 2017, Adobe has addressed the issue and found a solution in which a patch was able to deal with the security problem. For this reason, users are given access to both MS17-005 Security Update for the Adobe Flash Player. This is due to the update from Adobe and the provision by Microsoft.

This vulnerability has been considered a critical issue due to the permission that it can grant the attackers. In a report by security specialists, such a vulnerability indicates that attackers are granted control of the machine that was infected. This is in the sense that they are allowed to send remote commands.

Thus, when an infected system visits a particular website, malware would be deployed into the system through this website and thereby infecting it. For this reason, those who are using Windows are advised not to waste any moment, particularly when downloading and employing the said updates.

Take note that the infection can take only a short period, but it is easier to prevent it than to cure the said infection. This is said to be just a single issue in the long list of security problems that has been presented by Adobe Flash Player throughout the years. According to some, it could be an obsolete technology that has been deemed no longer suitable against modern sophisticated threats.

Good thing Adobe Flash Player has built a patch that would solve the security loophole. However, the said problems are detected within the Windows operating system. Thus, it would only be a matter of time after Microsoft releases the new security update on the 14th day of March 2017.