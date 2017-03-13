Google Chrome Best Tips and Tricks for a Smoother Experience

Google Chrome is a free web browser that has been developed by Google and it was released first back in 2008 for MacOS, iOS, Android, Linux and Windows. Today we will give you some tips and tricks that you can use while surfing the internet with this browser.

Re-Opening Accidentally Closed Tabs

If you have mistakenly closed a tab before, then we’re pretty sure that you will love this tip. You can re-open the accidentally closed tab pressing Control+Shift+T (or Command+Shift+T on MacOS) and Chrome will reopen any recently closed tabs. By continuously hitting the mentioned combinations, the closed tabs will re-open.

Dragging URLs To The Bookmarks Bar

Have you just discovered a webpage that you want to add to bookmarks? Well, you should know that you can quickly add it to your Bookmarks Bar by just highlighting the URL and dragging it directly down to the Bar. Keep in mind that you can also change the name if you want. We have to mention that you can drag URLs in from other sources than Chrome.

Changing Tabs Via Key Commands

Do you have something to read quickly from another tab? Well, keep in mind that you can change to from a tab to another by pressing Control key in combination with 1 to 9 (each number is associated with a different tab starting with 1 all the way to the left and moving up to 9 as you move to the right).

Automatically Downloading Files To Your Desired Location

Are you a person who wants keep the files that have been downloaded from Google Chrome? Well, you should know that you can change where files are automatically stored once they are downloaded. You will need write “chrome://settings” in the address bar of your Google Chrome, scroll down and click on Advanced Settings->Downloads. Here you will be able to modify where the files are automatically downloaded when you get them through Google Chrome.