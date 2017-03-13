Google Earth Pro Download Updated Version Only from Official Website

Google Earth Pro provides a professional version of Google Earth, which has been around for 11 years now. This software has allowed users to get a decent online coverage that would explore the globe without leaving their own homes.

If you download Google Earth Pro, you can take advantage of the new features such as the following:

Knowing More about the Earth

This app would allow people to learn more about new things. For instance, you would know how many people are living in one particular location. At the same time, you would be able to create some datasets of your own as you can import them into the app.

You Can Go on a Tour

It is possible to explore the stars when you embark on the Google Earth Pro. So, anywhere you go around the world or beyond is quite possible. Moreover, you can explore and record your journeys and later on present to your friends. At the same time, you can share it as a KML file to allow others to keep and edit it at a later time.

Check Traffic Info in your Neighborhood

When you install Google Earth Pro on your computer, you can open the windows of possibility of viewing the world at a whole new level. It can even provide you with more layers, including details about the traffic in your neighborhood.

Google Earth Pro is downloadable for your Android, PC, and iPhone. It can even support Linux, Mac OS, and Windows. The good thing about it is that you can now download Google Earth Pro on your desktop and it is free directly from Google.

If you are going to download Google Earth Pro from a 3rd party, you would be redirected to an external website. Therefore, you need to download the app from the official site, as both of the versions are now offered for free.