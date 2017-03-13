Google Maps Tips on How to Add Several Destinations

One of the best upgrades for the Google Maps is the possibility of adding several stops to your route. If you need to run an errand or to pick up some groceries on the way to your home, you can see the time estimation for the trip and any delays that might occur on the way. There is a maximum limit of 9 stops which you can add. Bonus, you can also rearrange the stops in order to find the fastest route.
Steps to follow if you want to add several destinations:
- Open the app.
- Tap on the Directions button, which you will find on the lower-right part.
- Tap on the Choose destination box.
- Enter the destination you want.
- You can also place a pin on the map where you want to go, if you select the Choose on map option.
- The default setting in Maps is to use the first location you select as a starting point for your itinerary. If you want to change this, you can select the Your location area.
- Tap on the action overflow button (three vertical dots placed on the top right area).
- Choose Add stop.
- A new line with Add stop will appear on the trip list, together with an estimated trip time. Enter the second destination.
- After you enter the second destination, you will see that a new line appears automatically beneath it, and you can use it to add a third stop in your way.
- After you entered all the stops, you can rearrange them if you drag the horizontal lines next to each location name.
- If you change your mind, tap the X icon to the right of the destination you want out and it will get deleted.
- When you’re ready, tap on Done.
- Now you can see the overview of your trip. Tap on the Start button and get on the road!