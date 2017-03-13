Google Maps Tips on How to Add Several Destinations

One of the best upgrades for the Google Maps is the possibility of adding several stops to your route. If you need to run an errand or to pick up some groceries on the way to your home, you can see the time estimation for the trip and any delays that might occur on the way. There is a maximum limit of 9 stops which you can add. Bonus, you can also rearrange the stops in order to find the fastest route.

Steps to follow if you want to add several destinations: