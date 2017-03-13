Google Nexus 7 Is in Fact Google Pixel 2

Google Nexus 7 is creating a big hype around it right now, mostly because people believe this is in fact the Pixel 2 model. There are many reports suggesting this, mainly due to the fact that the previous Pixel phone did not rise to the expectations set in place by the predecessor. The Nexus comeback seems to be a big deal right now, and tech enthusiasts are keeping a close eye on the information about it.

Gig Jets reported that Nexus 7 will bring Android 7.1.1 out of the box, and according to other rumors, Pixel 2 will also have the latest OS version, which makes many people think Pixel 2 is actually Nexus 7. Another similar thing between the two phones is the processor. Rumor has it that both of them will run on the Qualcomm Snapdragon 835, which makes people think they might be one and the same device. We are used to the processor because it is used on the Samsung Galaxy S8, as well as other smartphones this year, but it would be interesting to see how it behaves in the Google series.

However, the Google Nexus 7 is still not verified, which translates to the fact that it is still a rumor for everybody. At the same time, Pixel 2 was confirmed by Rick Osterloh, who works as the Google Hardware Department Head. According to his declarations, quoted by Android Pit, the device is going to see its release in October this year.

In the meantime, Google resumed their latest Android 7.1.1 Nougat update they prepared for the Nexus 6 devices. They re-uploaded the build since they made some changes, as a consequence after many users reported lots of problems after installing the update. The patch is meant to solve certain bugs and issues, and it is addressed mainly to security vulnerabilities.