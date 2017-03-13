Huawei P10 vs. Samsung Galaxy S7 – Which One Wins This Comparison?

We know most of you, dear geeks, don’t know what to choose between the brilliant Huawei P10 and the almighty Samsung Galaxy S7, so we want to help you and present you the tech specs of these two models.

Huawei is a Chinese producer which has developed massively in the past few years, seeing that the new models reunited under the P brand were an important piece in its improvement and for years it has been the strongest competitor against the South-Korean brand, Samsung, which, with its every new launch, boosts the experience of its users.

Design

First of all, let’s take a moment to admire the elegant design of Samsung’s Galaxy S7. The design adopted by Huawei is also used by Samsung Galaxy S7, with a build of metal and glass, 5.1 inch display, while P9 is equipped with a 5.2 inch display. As for its shiny surface, the tech-geeks might notice only one inconvenient: the fingerprint grease, meaning you will simply have to frequently clean it if you want it to still look smart and elegant. However, Huawei adopted the Apple and Samsung model especially when it comes to the hardware platform, P10 being equipped with HiSilicon Kirin 960, while the other one is provided with Snapdragon 820/Exynos 8 processor.

The two devices arrive with fingerprint sensor, now a fundamental smartphone part, which allows you to immediately unlock your mobile phone, although there are rumours saying it’s not the safest way and that your fingerprint can be easily „stolen”. Also, the S7 is a waterproof device, compared to Huawei P10 which you cannot simply chuck it in a sink and expect it to still function.

Display and media

Now, as for the display, let us say that we noticed a great difference beteween the two devices. For instance, Huawei P10 comes with 5.1 inch display, offering a full HD resolution and a clear image reproduction. But somehow, Samsung Galaxy S7 is, exceeded our expectations once again and proved to be one step ahead, with its sharp Super AMOLED 5.1 inch display. Hence, between these two products, we can definitely say that Galaxy S7 is to one to offer you an better, more detailed resolution, with eye-pleasing graphics.

As for the storage, well…of course it can be expanded in both cases with a microSD memory card, going up to 128 GB on the new Samsung model, and 64GB on Huawei P10.

Cameras

Probably, you are tired of not being able to take one photo at a party because of the low-light in that room. With Galaxy S7, this problem is over. The F1.7 objective and the 1.4 μm pixels allows you to take pictures whenever and wherever you want, being perfect for low light photography. However, Huawei P10, collaborating with Leica, an internationally operating manufacturer of cameras, remains a powerful competitor, offering a dual-lens rear camera. So basically, this device comes with a 20 megapixel monochrome sensor and a 12 megapixel RGB sensor, meaning it offers the Huawei lovers a better low-light performance and the capacity to create a realistic and extremely detailed effect.