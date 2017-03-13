iPad mini 5 or iPad Pro 2 Coming Soon – Are you An Apple Addict?

If so, then we should let you know that there are rumors regarding the release of two possible Apple products, iPad mini 5 or iPad Pro 2. We know, it is an exciting prospect, but we’re also afraid we have to wait a bit longer, seeing there hasn’t been any official announcement, yet.

Somehow, if we start to analyse the past years, we notice that the company has been using a pattern for their products’ release. The new iPad Mini 5 was expected to be released during the recent Apple event, in September 2016, but unfortunately, it didn’t happen. However, there is a glimpse of hope for you, Apple fans, and you might actually witness the official release announcement of a new Apple product, most likely the iPad Mini 5, in the upcoming event of April 4, as it has been stated on the Apple World Today blog.

Moreover, Marty Edward, the blog’s contributing editor says that there are some iPad deals available for anyone, offering up to $150 off and the stock is limited for most models, being expected to end on 1st April, meaning three days before the rumored launch event of the two Apple products.

Even though there are a few accurate sources which actually support the blog’s claim, the report written by the former editor of TUAW, Steven Sande, is pretty plausible as he says that the availability date of the new iPad Pro model is April 4, as it is presented on the Apple website.

As for the tech specs, there are some recent reports stating that Apple’s upcoming iPad Pro 2 may include a magnetic Apple Pencil, an updated accessory rumored to attach to the iPad. Even if there isn’t much information regarding the iPad Pro 2 and the iPad Mini 5, the tech geeks are already impatient to see the new improvements.

For now, the two new Apple products are expected to include new features, for example IP68 protection, which means that the gadget can be submerged in depths of under 1m for 30 minutes and not suffer any permanent damage. We don’t really recommend you to try this, though. As for the iPad Mini 5, it is said that it will run on the iOS 10 operating system, with an A9 and M9 motion co-processor.