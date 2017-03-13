Microsoft Surface Pro 5 to Arrive in April Alongside Windows 10 Creators Update

One of Microsoft’s most successful products ever has to be last year’s Surface Pro 4. The 2-in-1 device is the one that helped Microsoft generate over one billion in revenue profits in 2016 and everyone is highly anticipating a new offering to be unveiled. Even better, one of Microsoft’s lead designers has announced that he worked on the not-yet released Surface Pro 5.
Release Date
The hybrid tablet was initially expected to arrive during the Mobile World Congress, but sadly this didn’t happen. Microsoft fans shouldn’t lose hope since rumor has it that Microsoft wants to unveil Surface Pro 5 in April during the Windows 10 Creators Update event.
The reason why Microsoft might have decided to postpone Surface Pro 5’ MWC launch is because all major companies unveiled their flagship devices during that event. Therefore, Microsoft will make sure that the entire world will be paying attention to Surface Pro 5 during its April event.
Hardware Specs
Microsoft is said to equip the tablet with a 12.3 inch panel. The display will feature Ultra HD/ 4K functions. Additionally, Surface Pro 5 is expected to be powered by Intel’s latest seventh generation Kaby Lake processor. This is quite a major upgrade in comparison with the already existing Surface Pro offering. Even better, the processor will be coupled with at least 16GB of RAM as well.
The aforementioned processor will make Surface Pro 5 one of the best tablets ever made. Although this was to be expected since this is a 2-in-1 device and this means that it is capable of replacing a laptop and that requires high-end hardware performance.
Nonetheless, Surface Pro 5 will also ship with USB Type-C support. This seems to be a trend since all major tech manufacturers equip their flagship devices with USB Type-C ports.
Sadly, this is everything we know about Surface Pro 5. We can be sure that Microsoft will pack the tablet with innovative features such as a Surface Dial, Cover Keyboard and new Stylus. April is just around the corner and we will be to find out more information in the upcoming weeks.