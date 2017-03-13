Nexus 5X as One of the Least Loved Google Smartphones

Most likely, Nexus 5X is one of the least loved smartphones under this brand. There is indeed a set of fans who love it, but the figures don’t get near to the number of people who love the Nexus 6 or the Nexus 6P. Of course, the first impulse is to blame Google for it, but you should think twice before pointing any fingers.

The only guilty part here is the manufacturer, namely LG. LG was the one in charge with producing the phone itself for the Nexus 5X series, so if you are one of the users who are unhappy with the poor performance of the boot loops that might appear when you are using the smartphone, then you know who is to blame.

Google was only responsible for the price and the design of the Nexus 5X, but besides that, they had no word to say in the production. If there is indeed something we should blame Google for, that is the initial price set for the device, namely $380 for the base model of 16 GB internal memory. Not to mention the fact that the 32 GB model cost $430. Thankfully, the tech giant corrected this problem and rectified the price to $200.

The boot loop issue, for example, is entirely a hardware problem, and thus, its responsibility lies with LG. However, we have to appreciate the fact that LG admitted it’s their fault. As such, the Korean company started to offer full refunds to every user that had Nexus 5X and encountered this issue at the end of 2016, which is yet another thing we have to appreciate about them.

All in all, perhaps the Nexus 5X is not the best phone on the market, but it certainly suits the needs and wishes of some people on the market.