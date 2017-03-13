Samsung Galaxy S7 and Galaxy S7 Edge to Receive Android 7.0 Nougat Update

We have great news for Samsung Galaxy S7 and S7 Edge smartphone owners who live in Canada, the network carrier known as Rogers has announced that it will roll out Android 7.0 Nougat to the aforementioned smartphones. The incremental operating system update is going to be rolled out OTA (over the air) and it will arrive starting March 20th.
Rogers Rolls Out Android 7.0 Nougat to Galaxy S7 and Galaxy S7 Edge
This news has come straight from Roger’s official community forum. The Canadian mobile service provided created a thread entitled “What’s In The Pipe At Rogers?” and that’s where it let everyone know that Android 7.0 Nougat is coming. This is quite important since both Galaxy S7 and S7 Edge run on the older Android 6.0.1 Marshmallow operating system.
The Update Will Arrive Starting March 20th
As previously mentioned, the update will be rolled out OTA (over the air). This means that Galaxy S7 and Galaxy S7 Edge owners should keep their eyes peeled at their notifications panel starting March 20th. The update will also be available in the “Software Updates panel which can be accessed from the Settings menu.
We should mention that this operating system is quite large in size and we advise Galaxy S7 and S7 Edge owners to download it through a stable Wi-Fi connection. Additionally, the designated smartphone should have at least 50 percent of battery charge so that the installation process isn’t interrupted.
The Android 7.0 Nougat Experience
As everybody already knows by now, Google likes to pack its updates with a large number of innovative features. Well, Android 7.0 Nougat is not an exception to this rule. Therefore Galaxy S7 and S7 Edge owners should be happy to find out that Android 7.0 Nougat is going to enhance their smartphone’s user experience with cool features such as multi-window mode which completely enhances the smartphone’s multi-tasking abilities.
Even better, Android 7.0 Nougat doesn’t only bring innovative features but it also enhances Galaxy S7 and S7 Edge’s hardware parts. For example, the battery is going to better optimized so that it’s able to last for longer hours than usual.