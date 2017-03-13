Samsung Galaxy Tab S2 vs. Galaxy Tab S3 – Which One is Worth The Money

When Samsung announced that it will no longer unveil Galaxy S8 during MWC everyone started wondering what’s going to be unveiled instead. The South Korean tech giant decided to showcase the highly anticipated Galaxy Tab S3 and make up for the fact that Samsung fans will have to wait a little more in order to get their hands on Galaxy S8.

Samsung was expected to refresh its tablet offering and this is why the tablet has been so well received by the fans. Although the tablet’s impressive hardware parts have helped as well. Now that Galaxy Tab S3 has been made available, Samsung fans are left with one question in mind and that’s if they should upgrade their tablet? We are going to answer that question today. The way we’re going to do that is by comparing Galaxy Tab S3 against Galaxy Tab S2.

Hardware Comparison

The two tablets ship with the same 9.7 inches Super AMOLED panel which displays a high resolution of 1536 x 2048 pixels. This is why we will leave the display aside and focus more on their hardware performances.

The older Galaxy Tab S2 is powered by Qualcomm’s octa-core Snapdragon 652 processor. The chipset has been clocked at 1.8GHz and it paired with an Adreno 510 graphics processing unit and 3GB of RAM.

On the other hand we have Galaxy Tab S3 that’s fueled by the Qualcomm’s faster quad-core Snapdragon 820 processor. The chipset clocks at 2.15GHz and its coupled with an Adreno 530 graphics processing unit and 4GB of RAM.

In terms of storage space, both of them ship with an expandable storage space of 32GB. Although the older Galaxy Tab S2 also comes in a 64GB variant. Samsung’s tablet lineup is renowned throughout the world using large batteries. Galaxy Tab S2 sports a large non-removable 5,870 mAh battery and the newer one comes with an even larger non-removable 6,000 mAh batter

Final Thoughts

We think it’s safe that Samsung fans should definitely consider upgrading their tablet to the new Galaxy Tab S3. This new model is significantly better than Galaxy Tab S2 when it comes to hardware performances. Even though Galaxy Tab S3 uses the same display, its specs should not be overlooked at all.