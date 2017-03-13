Snapchat 10.3.2.0 Update Free Download Available with New Features

The new Snapchat version 10.3.2.0 is now available for devices that run on Android OS. This application is very good and it helps you to easily connect with your friends and family.
We have to mention that the Snapchat application is using the internet to send and receive data. In other words, you will not have to pay anything if you chat with your friend that lives in another country. Your can send photos to your friends and family using Snapchat, but they will disappear after several seconds.
This simple application is just allowing you to take a photo and after that add a text before you send it. At the same time, you will be able to select the amount of time people that you send it to have at their disposal to see it before it vanishes.
Thanks to the notification system, you will be able to know if your friend has already received your photo or not. You should know that Snapchat is used by many people out there and even if it is a very simple application, it is offering enough.
Snapchat 10.3.2.0 For Android: Features
- Ability to add a snap to your story with just one tap and share your day with all your friends and family;
- Ability to send photos that will self destroy after a set time;
- The application is totally FREE.
Snapchat 10.3.2.0: How To Install On Your Android Device
The Snapchat 10.3.2.0 is already available on the official Android store. So, all you will need to do is open the Google Play Store, search for Snapchat 10.3.2.0 and tap the “Install” button to start the installation process. Once the installation is complete, you will be able to start sending snaps to your friends and family.
Are you using Snapchat on your Android device? Tell us your thoughts about it!