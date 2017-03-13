WhatsApp 2.17.98 BETA Update Download Available with New Features

We can say that WhatsApp remains one of the most popular applications out there. Currently, WhatsApp has over 1 billion monthly active users and it seems that everyday there are more and more people who are installing the application on their devices.

Today we will talk about the latest WhatsApp BETA version that has been released for smartphones running on Android OS. WhatsApp 2.17.98 is the latest BETA version of the application and even if it doesn’t come with new features and options, we suggest you to install it right away, as it brings bug fixes and app stability.

Some earlier rumors were suggesting that the “Video Conference” feature will finally be added to the WhatsApp application sometime soon. However, we think that this feature will not be released so soon, as the developers have not even confirmed that they are working on it. The rumors were saying that the “Video Conference” will allow the users to make video calls with two or more users at the same time.

We have to agree that “Video Conference” feature will be a great addition to WhatsApp, but we’re not so sure anymore that it will ever happen. Let’s not forget that there are many WhatsApp users from India who are using an internet connection with a very low speed. This means that they will NOT be able to use the “Video Conference” feature, as it will require a decent connection in order to work.

WhatsApp 2.17.98 BETA: How To Install On Your Android Device

The WhatsApp 2.17.98 is currently in BETA phase, but you can now install it directly from the Google Play Store by taking the following steps: