WhatsApp Update Comes with Old Text Status

After receiving lots of criticism on behalf of the users for quitting the normal text status and emulating Snapchat’s features with the video Status that gets deleted in 24 hours, WhatsApp decided to get back their old text-based status. As it seems, the latest Android beta version 2.17.95 showed that it is back in the tests.
Apparently, the beta update version brings back the old status feature, but it keeps it under the About and phone number section that appears on your profile. After you will upgrade the app to the latest version, you will see that it will take back the last text status you had before it was removed. If you want to view to change it, you have to tap on the tree dots menu found on the top right corner and so you will reach the settings. After that, you just have to tap on your name and you will go to the profile page. You will still see the classical default options: “At the movies”, “Available”, “Busy”, “At school”, “In a meeting” etc.
Perhaps the most important thing you have to know is the fact that it will not go away after 24 hours. However, the feature is still under tests, and as such, only the Android beta testers can access it. We don’t know when the feature is going to be officially released, but since it’s in the beta phase already, it shouldn’t take that long.
Besides returning to the text-based status, WhatsApp is also going to bring separate buttons for voice and video call, which would make the process easier. The company will also change the attachment icon position, which will be now found in the text box, near the camera button. For now, it seems that the users are liking the improvements, but we will have to wait until the official release.