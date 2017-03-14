Alexa vs. Google Home – Which One is Better?

What we need to stress right from the beginning is the fact that both Amazon Echo and Google Home are great devices. It’s not a waste of money if you buy either of them, so it all boils down to your personal preference. However, many people need a comparison between making up their mind, so ere we go.

Why would Echo be better?

One of the reasons for which Echo would deserve your money more than Google Home is the fact that it supports most IOT integrations. As such, it is suitable for many home automation devices: from lights to thermostats and Wi-Fi devices, Echo is compatible with most of them. Bonus, it has support for aging technology, such as Wi-Fi power plugs.

Another advantage Echo has is the excellent audio integration it has. If you are an audiobook lover, then you’ll definitely love Echo. Just say “read my last book” to Echo and you’re set! You can ask for a certain book, a particular chapter, pause it or ask questions about what you read.

Why should Home be better?

First of all, it has a better media story. Many people are happy to pay $10 in order to use YouTube without any ads. Add music streaming to this, and it’s perfect. Moreover, if you’re a loyal YouTube user, you will feel that this one understands you better.

Secondly, another advantage is the better query coverage. Here, Google Home is the definite winner, since they have a way larger field of answers than Alexa.

Last but not least, Google Home would be the better option here because it has a better voice recognition. The quality of the voice recognition feature is totally why you should buy this one, that is, if this feature is really important to you and you use it regularly.