Chrome 57 Update Download Available with API Improvements

Google has recently released version 57 of Google Chrome for Windows, Mac and Linux users. Chrome 57 brings a lot of features, especially for the developers, and this means API improvements, together with CSS Grid Layout.
What’s New
The new version of the browser brings an implementation of the CSS Grid Layout, which is a 2D grid-based layout system addressed to the responsive user interface look. The elements found in a grid can create individual or several columns or rows, depending on what you ask it to do. In this way, developers can control more the maintenance of their websites for various types and sizes of devices.
The WebAssembly API was enabled by default, and this means that the developers can run some near-native code on Chrome without needing a plugin. When going fullscreen with a video on an Android device, Chrome will automatically assess the aspect ratio of the video and lock the screen orientation according to it.
The performance for users is improved, and sites that use continuous setTimeout are now throttled if they use loops for out-of-view frame animations. The Fetch APIResponse supports the .redirect attribute. This helps developers avoid any responses that cannot be trusted, plus it reduces the risk for open redirectors.
Text padding is now available for the padStart and padEnd format tools, making easier tasks like aligning a console output or printing numbers that have a fixed number of digits.
The caret-color property now lets developers choose the color of the text input cursor. The team enabled support for the text-decoration-skip: ink, which allows you to make underlines skip any descenders (the part of the letter that goes below the text baseline).
You can now build WebAudio-specific events, like OfflineAudioCompletionEvent or AudioProcessEvent.
For more security, the XSS Auditor in Chrome blocks entire suspicious pages as a default setting, instead of filtering out the suspicions.