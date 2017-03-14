Clash of Clans Massive DLC Update to be Launched Soon

We have to agree that Supercell has brought many features to the Clash of Clans game in the last months. However, the company has revealed recently that a new massive DLC will be released for the mentioned title sometime in the near future.
At the same time, the latest update that has been released for Clash of Clans, which is also mentioned to be the first “Spring” update, has added many balancing changes and fixes to the game.
In the latest update, the players will have more choices and troops are brought once again into the “meta.” Air Defense Level 9 has been added, which is unlocked once your Town Hall hits level 11. At the same time, the upgrade costs and time for Air Defense levels 4-8 have been reduced.
The cap level for Wall has been increased up to 25, but once again, you will need to have a Town Hall level 11 to unlock it. The Hog Rider levels 5-7 have received an increase in hit points, but likewise the Miner, only a small buff in hit points is given in all levels. In other words, this gives this unit more survival chance, but not much.
Dragon levels 4-6 and P.E.K.K.A level 3-5 have received a boost in damage, which will surely make many Clash of Clans players want to try them out in the battle field. According to Supercell, the balancing update has been released for Clash of Clans in order to give some boost to the underutilized troops. At the same time, it comes with improvements to the air game for Town Hall level 11.
Hopefully, the mentioned massive DLC will be released soon for Clash of Clans, as the fans want to see some new additions to this popular game.
Are you playing Clash of Clans on your mobile device? Tell us your thoughts about this popular mobile strategy game!