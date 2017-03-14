Clash Royale Update Brought New Legendary Arena and Trophies

Clash Royale is a free mobile card game that has been developed and published by Supercell. As you’ve already guessed, this is the company that has also developed and published Clash of Clans, meaning that Clash Royale has been inspired from the former game.
In Clash Royale, you will need to combine elements from collectible card games, tower defense and multiplayer online battle arena. We have to mention that this game has been released on March 2, 2017, which means that it recently celebrated its first year.
According to reports, March will be a pretty good month for Clash Royale, as the developer has added some new stuff to the game, but at the same time, more goodies are about to come in the near future.
The latest update that has been released for Clash Royale has brought a few features, but at the same time, we can see that the developers are preparing the game for much more stuff that will be added during this month.
The new update adds Arena 11, which is a new Legendary Arena that will be unlocked at 3800 Trophies. We remind you that the Arena 10 is now called Hog Mountain instead of “Legendary Arena”. However, you should know that legendary cards will still appear in your shop at 3000 Trophies, so you don’t have to worry about this aspect.
Now, you will enter the first League when you hit 4000 Trophies and you will be able to climb through 9 Leagues. At the end of each month, you will also receive a reward based on the highest League that you’ve reached. The reward for Leagues is a brand new chest, called Draft Chest, which is offering multiple card choices, allowing you to select your own reward.
The new update will also add four new cards and the first one will be added on March 24, 2017 and it will be named Bandit. The three others will be added a bit later, but we don’t have an exact date when this will happen.
The Clan Battles mode will allow you to play 2vs2 matches and it will be added in this update, but keep in mind that the first Clan Battle event will take place on March 24, 2017.