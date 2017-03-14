Horizon Zero Dawn Tips in Getting the Top Weapons

In Horizon: Zero Dawn, there is not a single “top” weapon and, instead, each weapon comes with its own strengths.

We have to mention that you can purchase the best version of each weapon from any of the mid-late game merchants. These merchants are found near Meridian or inside it. You will just need to look for the shadow version of the weapon you want to use.

However, keep in mind that these weapons are very expensive and sometimes it requires a rare machine part or even two of them. But, at the same time, you should know that it will be worth the price, as it comes with extra power and modification slots, which will allow you to kill your enemies faster and easier.

Beyond the shadow weapons, there are three weapons that you can get by completing some side quests. This means that you will NOT find these weapons in a store and instead you will need to work for them and complete their associated quests.

You will need to complete all the 15 hunting grounds trials with a perfect score and turn them in at the hunter’s lodge in Meridian. After doing this, you will receive the lodge versions of the war bow, ropecaster and blast sling. However, keep in mind that these weapons are not as good as the shadow weapons.

At the same time, we have to mention about the “Hunter’s Blind” side quest, which you will be able to get at level 12. Once you complete it, you will receive a tearblaster, a one-of-a-kind weapon that delivers no damage, but it will destroy the armor and components of machines. In other words, you can use the tearblaster to destroy the armor and components of machines and only after that, you can start hitting with your real weapons.

