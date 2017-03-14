iOS 10.2 Jailbreak Version Available for iPhone 7

Finally, the good news for iPhone 7 users is here. The iOS 10.2 jailbreak is now available and compatible with this device, as Luca Todesco has recently confirmed.

Surprising Availability

Forbes has previously reported that the iOS 10.2 jailbreak will not become available for this particular smartphone because it has a “tricky nature”. At the time, this news saddened the iPhone 7 owners. However, after the release of the most recent jailbreak, whoever had an iPhone 7 and did not upgrade it can now use iOS 10.2. If you have already upgraded your phone, you can use iOS 10.2 Jailbreak. If you want to use 10.2, you will need the iOS 10.1 and 10.1.1 Jailbreak.

Pay attention to…

According to iPhone Hacks, the Yalu Jailbreak is semi-tethered. This means that if you reboot the jailbroken OS device, it will disable the jailbreak. Even if Cydia and other upgrades you installed remain on the phone, they won’t work anymore. If you want to re-jailbreak it and to use the tweaks again, you will have to use the app you install on the device. You should really try the new jailbreak, especially if you haven’t before. The great part here is that you will receive lots of bonuses.

Many reports show that the iOS 10.2 went through some harsh training in December 2016, which is before the final version was released to the large audience. Even though it brings lots of new features, it still has several bugs. Furthermore, we received the confirmation that Apple released a patch for the Project Zero exploit, which was discovered by Google in iOS 10.1.1. The first version of the iOS 10.2 Jailbreak saw its launch at the end of last year and it brought lots of new emojis.

Keep in mind that you cannot downgrade from iOS 10.2!